Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.