Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

DHR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,768. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $212.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.55 and its 200-day moving average is $303.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

