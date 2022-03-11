Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.21. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $211.42 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

