Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Target by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $214.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

