Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.27 and its 200-day moving average is $314.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $735,389 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

