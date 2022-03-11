Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 189 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,157. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15.

