Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 11,480 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,281. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

