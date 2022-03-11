Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after buying an additional 898,377 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.36. 44,091,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

