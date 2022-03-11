Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA opened at $178.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

