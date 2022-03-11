BMO Capital Markets Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

NYSE:FNV traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.87. 112,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.13. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $115.06 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,558,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

