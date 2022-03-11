BMO Capital Markets Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMP.A. National Bankshares upped their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.78.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.56. 669,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. Empire has a 52-week low of C$36.20 and a 52-week high of C$45.20. The company has a market cap of C$11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.01.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.