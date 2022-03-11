BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) to Hold

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$39.35 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

