Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,708,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 1,740,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,721 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,800,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 562.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 569,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 483,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,318,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOAC remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. 74,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,491. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

