Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 76,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $941.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.