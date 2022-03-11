BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 655,852 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

