BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MIY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
