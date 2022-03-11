BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYD stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

