Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

NYSE:BKI opened at $57.18 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

