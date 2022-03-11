Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

BDI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BDI opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.27. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

