BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $630.02 million, a PE ratio of -158.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

