Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Bioventus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BVS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. 6,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bioventus by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.