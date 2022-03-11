BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $974.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 77,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.