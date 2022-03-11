Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGFV. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 513,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,909. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $361.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

