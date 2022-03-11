BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.