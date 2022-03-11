BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get BGSF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 907.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.