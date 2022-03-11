BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,205,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 573,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

