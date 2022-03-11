Berenberg Bank Trims Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Target Price to GBX 1,430

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,620 ($21.23) to GBX 1,430 ($18.74) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.64) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,382 ($18.11).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 965 ($12.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,228.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 952 ($12.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

