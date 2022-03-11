Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on the stock.

HOTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of LON HOTC opened at GBX 405 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market cap of £555.99 million and a PE ratio of 90.00. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of GBX 345 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 540 ($7.08).

About Hotel Chocolat Group (Get Rating)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.