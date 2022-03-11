Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on the stock.

HOTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of LON HOTC opened at GBX 405 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market cap of £555.99 million and a PE ratio of 90.00. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of GBX 345 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 540 ($7.08).

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

