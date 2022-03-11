BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BDOUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.0359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

BDO Unibank Company Profile (Get Rating)

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.