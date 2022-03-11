BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,367 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 5.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 210,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.72 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.