BCS Wealth Management Purchases 1,708 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 1.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of PMAR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

