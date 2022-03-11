BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 117,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 86,142 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 302,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,903. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $446.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

