BCS Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after buying an additional 587,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. 3,015,498 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

