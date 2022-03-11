BCS Wealth Management Acquires 21,261 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,215,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 213,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,901,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. 2,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

