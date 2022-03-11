BCS Wealth Management Acquires 140 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 172,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $103.14. 2,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,676. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $103.19 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00.

