BCS Wealth Management Acquires 1,343 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 133,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 77,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 219,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

