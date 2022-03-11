BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BBQ stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. BBQ has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BBQ by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

