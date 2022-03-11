Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) PT Lowered to $6.00

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 408,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 327,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.