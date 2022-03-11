Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) PT Lowered to $6.00

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 408,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 327,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
