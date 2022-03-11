Barclays Trims ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Target Price to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.80) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.33).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 178.95 ($2.34) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

