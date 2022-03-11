Barclays Trims Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Target Price to GBX 5,940

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 4,769 ($62.49) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,188.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,675.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

