Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.10) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($23.98) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.24) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.38) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($28.29).

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,965 ($25.75) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,756.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 1,505 ($19.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,160 ($28.30). The stock has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

