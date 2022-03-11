Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $8.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Baozun traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 4,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 913,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Baozun by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Baozun by 17.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Baozun by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $508.68 million, a PE ratio of 235.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

