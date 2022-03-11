Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $549.20 million, a PE ratio of 253.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.