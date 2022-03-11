Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.02 on Friday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

