Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 46,756 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Tenable worth $41,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Tenable by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tenable by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,342,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after acquiring an additional 448,728 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.09 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,166 shares of company stock worth $9,859,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

