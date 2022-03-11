Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Cogent Communications worth $42,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $185,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,490 shares of company stock worth $469,492 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

