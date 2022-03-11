Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) & Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Head to Head Analysis

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Grupo Supervielle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $499.70 million 3.87 $162.67 million $3.26 11.02 Grupo Supervielle $1.05 billion 0.17 $49.70 million ($0.10) -20.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out -10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 31.56% 17.03% 1.07% Grupo Supervielle 1.00% 2.14% 0.30%

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Grupo Supervielle on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons. The Corporate Banking segment focuses in advisory services at a corporate and financial level, as well as the administration of assets and loans targeted to big clients. The Treasury segment operates with Government Securities of the Group, syndicated loans, and financial lease. The Consumer segment consists of loans and other credit products targeted to middle and lower-middle income sectors and non-financial products and services. The Insurance segment comprises insurance products, with a focus on life insurance. The Asset Management and Other Services segment offers mutual funds and other products and services. The company was founded on October 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

