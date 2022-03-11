Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.38.

BMO opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

