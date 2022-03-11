Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,766,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.
Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 436,453 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 56,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research
lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,766,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.