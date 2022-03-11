Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Financial Contrast

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank First and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 37.28% 14.66% 1.60% Wells Fargo & Company 26.43% 12.73% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank First and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 0 3 14 0 2.82

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $56.82, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Bank First.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Wells Fargo & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.44 $45.44 million $5.91 11.96 Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.27 $21.55 billion $4.98 9.84

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank First beats Wells Fargo & Company on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending offers Consumer and Small Business Banking, Home Lending, Credit Card, Auto, Personal Lending. The Commercial Banking offers banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking offers corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth & Investment Management provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients. The company was founded by Henry Wells and

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.